Arrest warrant issued for former party treasurer over khalwat case with Uzbek model

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A Shariah court in Terengganu has issued arrest warrant today against a former treasurer to a political party for repeatedly failing to turn up to court in time over a “khalwat” case.

Sinar Harian reported that the warrant was issued by Judge Mohd Fakhruddin Yusof following prosecution’s request.

The accused was not named as he was yet to be charged.

He was supposed to appear in court today to be charged for the Shariah offence of “khalwat”, or being in close proximity with a woman who is not his “mahram” — or a woman who is not his close family member or his wife.

The defendant, said to be in his 50s, was reportedly caught by religious enforcement officers with an Uzbek model in December last year.

The raid happened in an unspecified luxury hotel in Kuala Terengganu after midnight.

He was subsequently charged under Section 31(a) of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment (Terengganu) 2001.

Due to his failure to appear in court today, a bail of RM2,500 has been withheld and no date has been set for a re-mention of the case.

If found guilty, the defendant could face up to two years in prison, or a fine no more than RM3,000, or both.

The defendant was represented by lawyers Mohd Zabidi Yusof and Azman Wan Helmi while the prosecution was conducted by Mustapa Hamzah.