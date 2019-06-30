Mohd Anuar Taib remains Petronas EVP, Upstream Business CEO

Petronas clarified that Mohd Anuar Taib has not left the company. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Petronas today clarified certain media reports regarding executive vice president and Upstream Business chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib’s alleged departure from the company.

In a statement released today, it said Mohd Anuar remains in his position as executive vice president and CEO of Upstream Business, Petronas.

“Independently, Petronas Gas Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas, on June 28, 2019, in compliance with the Main Market Listing Requirements, announced to Bursa Malaysia the resignation of Mohd Anuar as chairman and director of Petronas Gas Bhd effective July 1, 2019, in line with the internal reorganisation of Petronas that was approved by the Petronas Board of Directors on Feb 28, 2019,” said the statement.

Petronas added that with the reorganisation, Petronas Gas Bhd is now placed under the purview of Adif Zulkifli as the EVP & CEO of Gas & New Energy Business, Petronas.