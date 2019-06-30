Kelantan MB: Manganese mine in Kuala Koh sealed

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob speaks during the Kelantan State Assembly at the Kompleks Darul Naim in Kelantan, March 19, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 30 — The Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) has sealed the manganese mine in Aring 11 Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, since June 11 after the mining activities there were found to have been carried out without its permission.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said although the mining licence was issued by the state government, permission had to be obtained from the JMG to carry out mining activities.

“The mining company has the mining licence issued by the state government, but not the permission from the JMG,” he told reporters when met at an event in Lembah Sireh here.

Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Husam Musa recently called for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate mining activities in Kuala Koh following an incident of pneumonia break in an Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang.

On oil royalty claim, Ahmad said the state government had fulfilled the requirements set by the federal government, including withdrawing its legal suit on the matter.

“Right now, the state government is just awaiting feedback from the federal government,” he said, adding that it was hoped that the federal government would expedite the oil royalty payment to Kelantan to enable the state government to use it to improve the socio-economic status of the people in the state. — Bernama