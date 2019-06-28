Sabah party Upko says returned 1MDB-linked funds received from Najib last month

Tangau said he returned the money about a month before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency filed its civil forfeiture suits against 41 individuals and entities to recover 1MDB-linked funds. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) today said it has given back the RM1 million cash transfer from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private bank, which has been linked to money allegedly siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Sabah party president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau claimed he did not know the source of the money, and returned the sum transferred last month when news reports about missing money from 1MDB emerged.

“We did not know where the source of the money was from. It was given to us to undertake community projects.

“Our accounts were also frozen following the investigations and we decided to return the money to avoid any civil action suits,” the Sabah deputy chief minister told reporters here.

Tangau said he returned the money about a month before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit under the Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million transferred from former prime minister Najib’s private AmBank account.

He did not say if he gave the RM1 million to the government or to Najib.

Before the May 9, 2018 general election, Upko was one of the 13 component parties in Barisan Nasional.

It later withdrew from the coalition to form a pact with Parti Warisan and the new ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition last year.

Tangau, who is also Tuaran MP, said Upko did not use the money because it was insufficient for the planned community programme.

“We decided to run the programme with our own means and kept the money in a fixed deposit,” he said, adding that the party decided unanimously to return the RM1 million.

MACC named three other Sabah parties in its forfeiture proceedings last week: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah led by Tan Sri Joseph Kurup (RM1 million), Liberal Democratic Party (RM509,560) and Sabah Umno (RM1.25 million).