Holy snap Thanos, it ain’t you! Dr M says he actually likes Thor better (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character isn’t its big, bad antagonist, Thanos. It’s actually Thor.

It was originally reported that the prime minister had named Thanos as his favourite character from the film franchise when he attended the launch of the Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes Exhibition in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

But a video Dr Mahathir uploaded on his official Facebook page this evening quickly cleared matters up, and it now appears the God of Thunder has a fan in the form of Malaysia’s prime minister.

“When reporters asked me which character was my favourite in the exhibition, I said I chose Thor,” read a caption accompanying the video post.

When Dr Mahathir was asked the question, he actually said “Yang besar tu (The big one).”

He smiled and nodded to several reporters when they asked whether he was referring to Thanos, but he followed that up by saying “yang pakai kapak. Garang! (who wields the axe. Fierce!).”

Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition is licensed by The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to Crave Alive and Beast Kingdom, who worked in collaboration with Samsung Malaysia, Maybank, and KLOOK to bring this experience to life.

The exhibition to be held at Level 10, Pavilion transports visitors into the multi-sensory world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, celebrating the first 10 years of Marvel Studios’ films, from Iron Man (2008) to the record-breaking blockbuster Avengers: Endgame (2019), through 10 immersive galleries featuring original movie props, costumes, concept art and interactive experiences.