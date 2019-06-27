Ex-DPM Zahid Hamidi slapped with another 33 charges over RM43m bribes from visa scheme

Zahid claimed trial to all the new charges as they were read out to him at the Sessions Court here today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed trial to 33 charges of accepting bribes worth RM42.76 million related to the Overseas Visa System and One Stop Centre in China, at the Sessions Court here today.

The Bagan Datuk MP clad in a black and gold batik shirt and black pants, nodded his head in affirmation and stated his plea after each charge was read out to him, but was allowed to sit down midway through.

The court interpreter took over half an hour to read out all the charges.

Of the charges, 26 were proffered under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, with the remaining seven read under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The charges were read before Sessions Court Judge Rozilah Salleh, where lawyer Kitson Foong represented Zahid, and Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar prosecuted over the case.

Judge Rozilah then set RM500,000 as bail with one surety, and July 29 as the next date for case management.

MORE TO COME