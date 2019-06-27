Caning issue in JB between parent and teacher settled amicably, says education exco

Johor Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan (centre) said the two parties made an open apology on the matter after the meeting. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee

JOHOR BARU, June 27 — The issue of a secondary school teacher in Skudai here who was alleged to have caned a female student, has been settled amicably.

Both parties agreed to reconcile their differences and not to prolong the issue further after a closed door meeting was held between them at the Johor Baru district education office here today.

Johor Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who was present at the meeting, said the two parties openly apologised on the matter after the meeting.

“The meeting between them went smoothly where both sides made efforts to resolve the matter well.

“At the same time, the female student’s family has also withdrawn their police report and we consider the matter settled,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said investigations will still continue on a report lodged by the female student’s mother on claims that her daughter was caned by her teacher, despite the report’s withdrawal.

He said police are aware of the report’s withdrawal by the complainant today, but it is up to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) to close the case.

“However, police will remark to the DPP that the complainant has withdrawn the report pending the decision for us to stop investigations,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Earlier, police said they are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for deliberately causing injury.

Yesterday, Aminolhuda said a meeting between the two parties will take place today to seek an amicable solution without involving the law.

This was following a viralled video that was circulated on social media two days ago on the issue of a secondary school teacher who was accused of caning a female student repeatedly that left red marks on the student’s arms and thighs.

The two-minute and 28-second video that showed a woman, believed to be the girl’s mother, questioning the male teacher for allegedly caning her daughter on the arm and thighs, went viral on social media recently and the photo of the girl’s injuries have also gone viral.