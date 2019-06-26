Media agency named in 1MDB civil forfeiture suit says worked on Najib’s branding campaign

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A media agency named in the civil forfeiture suits filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a bid to recover RM270 million worth of funds related to 1MDB has said that it will fully cooperate with the authorities.

IPG Mediabrands today clarified that it took on the role of media consultants for a 2013 festive branding campaign for then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Nation Branding division.

In today’s report by marketing industry publisher Advertising+Marketing Magazine, the agency’s spokesman was quoted saying that the company had served as media consultants on a Chinese New Year campaign in 2013 for the Prime Minister’s Nation Branding Division and collaborated with reputable media owners to execute it.

The spokesman also reportedly said in a statement that all the company’s related business proceedings have been verified.

“IPG Mediabrands will continue to respond to any further proceedings transparently and cooperatively,” the spokesman added.

IPG Mediabrands was one of the 41 respondents named in the civil forfeiture suits filed by the MACC, whom it claimed to have collectively received a total of RM270 million wrongly transferred into their accounts by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak from funds belonging to 1MDB.

The anti-graft agency announced that it had filed the suits last Friday, with respondents including political parties like Umno and MCA, as well as corporations and non-governmental organisations.