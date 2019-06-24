5G working groups in full swing

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The four working groups under the National 5G Task Force have started work and are busy preparing their findings in the various areas of concern relating to 5G.

According to task force chairman Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, their tasks included performing technical assessments as well confirming suitable use cases and business model potential.

“Another is facilitating policy recommendations towards more systematic 5G planning,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today.

The working groups cover business case, regulatory, infrastructure as well as spectrum management and allocation.

Apart from the work of the task force, a spectrum study is also being carried out to ensure readiness and availability of spectrum for 5G implementation.

The statement said a call for collaboration for the 5G Malaysia Demonstration Project with the industry would be announced in the near future.

Under this call for collaboration, industry players are invited to propose projects under verticals such as agriculture, automotive, education, media and entertainment, health, manufacturing, public safety, smart city and catering for the differently-abled.

The statement said the 5G Framework Enhancement Workshop with Ministries and Stakeholders would be held on June 27 at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

“The workshop aims to create awareness among policymakers about the benefits of 5G as well as to generate new ideas on how to implement 5G use cases in various sectors,” it said.

The MCMC will meet with various ministries to further discuss potential collaboration in 5G technology. — Bernama