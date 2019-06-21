Trio nabbed for vandalism at FamilyMart outlet, to be remanded tomorrow

If convicted, the trio can be jailed for a term of not less than one year, and no more than five years or be fined, or slapped with both penalties. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Three men have been arrested by the police after being filmed vandalising a FamilyMart outlet in Nilai.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad confirmed the matter today, adding that a remand request will be made tomorrow at the Seremban Magistrate Court.

"Three men were detained today at 3.45pm.

"A remand request will be made tomorrow morning at the Seremban Magistrate Court," Asmawati said in a short statement.

She added that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damages amounting to RM25 or more.

If convicted, the trio can be jailed for a term of not less than one year, and no more than five years or be fined, or slapped with both penalties.

The vandalism incident, which is said to have happened at the convenience store’s outlet at MesaMall, Bandar Baru Nilai, was captured on video and has been widely shared online. The video clearly shows the face of one of the suspects involved.

“The complainant who saw the viral video on social media claimed the incident took place at his outlet and immediately checked the CCTV recording.

“He claimed the acts of vandalism of the food and drinks incurred losses of up to RM30,” Nilai police chief Superintendent Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar told Malay daily Harian Metro today.

He said the outlet manager filed a police complaint on the incident about 11.20pm yesterday.

FamilyMart Malaysia confirmed the incident in an emailed statement to Malay Mail.

It called for public support as police investigate the matter.

In the clip that has been posted on Twitter, a man can be seen messing about with several pre-packaged food products displayed on a shelf in the convenience store.

He is also videoed prying open a packed salad bowl before grabbing several bottled milk teas and rearranging them near the food display shelves.

Towards the end of the video, the man can be seen opening one of the bottles and tearing its seal before drinking several mouthfuls and placing the half-empty drink back on the shelf.

Malay Mail’s sister publication ProjekMM uncovered the person behind the Instagram account who admitted responsibility for the incident.

“I am the ‘viral’ kid who pinched all the bread and drank all the beverages, with this, I would like to apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with the video,” he said in a 35-second video clip.

The man even claimed he would like to apologise to FamilyMart and offered to compensate the outlet for the damaged products.