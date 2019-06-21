Top Umno, MIC leaders rub shoulders with ex-arch enemies at 65th PAS congress

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran share the stage with PAS leaders during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 21 — PAS today proved the truth in the age-old adage of there being no permanent enemies in politics when its top brass gave a warm welcome to its former nemeses from Umno and MICl at the Islamist party’s 65th annual congress here.

Arriving at the Indoor Stadium of the Pahang Sports Complex just before 8.30am, Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan was greeted warmly by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is greeted by PAS leaders during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Other Umno leaders spotted in the crowd were its vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Arau MP and former Perlis mentri besar Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Sanasee attend the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran represented the Barisan Nasional’s Indian component.

The former ruling coalition’s Chinese party MCA was noticeably absent from the congress. Instead, the Chinese community appeared to be represented by Parti Cinta Malaysia president Tang Weng Chew.

Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir takes a selfie with Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Also in attendance were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man who are both from Umno.

Other dignitaries were Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar from PAS.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim arrives for the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Some 3,000 PAS delegates and observers, some with their families, began pouring into stadium at the Pahang Sports Complex as early as 7:30am.

Green marquees decked the area outside the main entrance where sales of food and Islamic religious paraphernalia were ongoing.