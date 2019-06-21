Actor Farid Kamil ordered to enter defence on assault charges

Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil speaks to the media about his arrest at a press conference in Shah Alam February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered actor Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari to enter his defence on four charges including injuring a police personnel at Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station in January last year.

Magistrate Nor Arifin Hisham made the decision after the court found the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case.

“The court made the decision after reviewing the submissions and consideration of witnesses’ testimony, including exhibits and submissions.

“After the court made a convincing maximum evaluation, the prosecution succeeded in establishing a prima facie case for the charge under Section 323, Section 353 and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967,” said Nor Ariffin and fixed July 17 and 18 for the ‘ Lagenda Budak Setan’ actor to defend himself against all four charges.

Earlier when asked by the court about his defence proceedings, the husband of actress Diana Danielle chose to testify under oath from the witness box.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran prosecuted while the actor was represented by lawyers Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif and Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom.

Seven prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial.

On Jan 16, 2018, Farid Kamil, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberately causing injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 36, and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 25.

Farid Kamil also faces two counts of using criminal force and for uttering improper words on Muhammad Nizam with the intention of preventing him from doing his job.

On May 15, the actor was sentenced to nine months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for drug abuse, but on Wednesday, the Shah Alam High Court allowed the actor’s application for the postponement of the sentencing

When met outside court, Farid smiled when the press tried to ask him questions and said his 35 days in Kajang Prison since May 15 had been an eye-opener.

“Thank God everything went well. I am grateful to God and thank the people for all their prayers for me,” he said.

Asked about how he felt on meeting his two children, Muhammad and Nur Aurora, after being released yesterday, Farid smiled and said, “my children are winsome as ever.”

Before leaving, Farid wished all his fans Selamat Hari Raya. — Bernama