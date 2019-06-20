Azmin says told PKR to sack Haziq for campaigning for BN

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said that he had proposed to his party’s leadership to sack Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, after the latter was found to be campaigning for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election.

Speaking to reporters here, the economic affairs minister said that it was only “basic logic” for PKR to have taken the said step against the man, who recently confessed to allegedly having an affair with Azmin.

“I cannot disagree with you,” he said when asked as to why Haziq was not sacked when found to be helping former ruling coalition BN.

“Yes. That is a basic logic, been asked by many.”

“Yes. How much can I say?” he added, when asked if he did propose the move to his party.

MORE TO COME