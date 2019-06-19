Witness: SRC International owes KWAP RM4.15b, Putrajaya still paying for it

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex June 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — SRC International Sdn Bhd’s outstanding debt to the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) stands at RM4.15 billion as of May 2019 which the federal government has to pay in full, the High Court heard today.

Finance Ministry’s Strategic Investment Department deputy secretary Afidah Azwa Abdul Aziz said the amount constituted to the remaining principal payment including outstanding interests.

“Until now, the federal government continues to help pay the loan debts of SRC International to KWAP and payment will continue until the principal amount and existing interests is paid in full,” she said in her testimony here.

Afidah Azwa said the loan repayment period will last until 2022, 10 years from the date it was given out based on the loan agreement between KWAP and SRC International.

The Finance Ministry’s Strategic Investment Department deputy secretary Afidah Azwa Abdul Aziz is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex June 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

During the course of the trial, witnesses have testified that KWAP granted a total of RM4 billion in loans in August 2011 and March 2012 to SRC International, with money allegedly flowing through other companies before being transferred into Najib’s accounts.

Afidah Azwa is the 41st prosecution witness of Najib’s ongoing trial involving seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

