Unfair to make statements while cops probe sex videos, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says he has several steps to clear his name, apart from lodging the police and ‘qazaf’ reports. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 18 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said it is premature and unfair for anyone to jump to conclusions about the authenticity of sex videos that have implicated him before the police release the results of their investigations.

The economic affairs minister was responding to an Australian news report that claimed the videos were not digitally altered, even as the experts quoted admitted that they were unsure about the identities of the two men in it.

“I have taken several steps to clear my name, apart from lodging the police and qazaf reports, as advised by my lawyer.

“Therefore any statement made by any individual or parties at this point is not fair as investigations are ongoing,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the analysis as reported yesterday by Australian news site SBS News.

“If there are any irresponsible parties making such statements, it can be seen as they are disrupting the investigation process,” Azmin added after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor government in its “Rumah Idaman affordable housing programme with developers Konsortium PCSB-MGB dan Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd here.

The deputy PKR president reiterated that the sex videos were an act of gutter politics and defamation intended to destroy his political career.

He also said he was “convinced” it was an inside job.

Azmin said the police had recorded his statement, and promised his full cooperation to investigators.

SBS cited some Australian experts who analysed the sex videos saying the clips were not digitally altered, but were not able to confirm if Azmin was really one of the two men featured.