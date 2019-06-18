Kelantan deputy MB: Orang Asli community to be moved out of Kuala Koh

Medical personnel conduct health checks on members of the Batek tribe at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 18 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) plans to move the Orang Asli community of the Batek tribe out of Kampung Kuala Koh, said Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the state government was given to understand that the community would be offered a more conducive settlement where their health progress and living conditions could be easily monitored.

“We heard Jakoa intends to move the community to a much better location for better management of environment, health and safety risks, and this is a welcome move,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri event held at the Kelantan Menteri Besar official residence here today.

He said the state government would not interfere in plans initiated by Jakoa as the agency was specifically set up to address issues affecting the Orang Asli communities.

“If there is anything, the state government will always refer to Jakoa and we will support the department, he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reportedly said that 37 of the 112 Orang Asli of Kampung Kuala Koh in Gua Musang who were reported to have symptoms of respiratory infection were found to have been hit by a measle outbreak.

Dr Dzulkefly was quoted as saying, of the 112 Orang Asli cases, the Health Ministry recorded three deaths with the latest victim being a boy aged two years six months, due to complications from measles. — Bernama