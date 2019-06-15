Leiking to lead Malaysian delegation to Paris Air Show next week

Miti said Malaysia’s participation at the Paris Air Show is significant as a platform for local aerospace companies to discover the aerospace market’s latest innovations and global industry development.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 53rd International Paris Air Show in France from June 17-19.

He will be accompanied by officials from his ministry, the National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (Naico), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) as well as representatives from Malaysian companies.

In a statement today, the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said Darell is scheduled to attend the Paris Air Show official opening ceremony, officiate the Malaysia Pavilion, as well as attend business meetings with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 companies.

“He will also deliver opening remarks at the Malaysia-France seminar which will be jointly organised by Matrade and the French Aerospace Industries Association,” it said.

Miti said Malaysia’s participation at the Paris Air Show is significant as a platform for local aerospace companies to discover the aerospace market’s latest innovations and global industry development.

“Matrade is spearheading the participation of 15 Malaysian companies offering various products and services in the aerospace industry’s supply chain.

“Apart from attracting quality investments that will spur the development of the local supply chain, Malaysia aims to increase its contribution as a critical supplier for aircraft parts and components to the OEMs and Tier 1 companies,” Miti said.

The government views the aerospace industry as a critical sector that offers abundant opportunities for the transfer of advanced technologies in engineering, electronics, composite materials, system integration, MRO and industry-led research & technology.

This is also reflected in the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) where the aerospace industry has been identified as one of Malaysia’s key strategic focus sectors.

In 2018, the Malaysian aerospace industry recorded total revenue of RM14.4 billion. It has maintained its positive growth since the implementation of the Blueprint 2030 led by Naico.

About 24,500 highly skilled workers are currently serving the industry.

The aerospace manufacturing sub-sector remained the main contributor to the industry with 48 per cent revenue, recording the highest value of RM6.97 billion, an increase of 8.3 per cent compared with 2017, while the MRO sector recorded RM6.68 billion representing 46 per cent of total revenue.

Aerospace exports also recorded the highest value of RM8.48 billion compared to previous years with an increase of 20.7 per cent from 2017.

Currently, Malaysia is one of the critical suppliers for aircraft structure components, mainly for Airbus and Boeing.

Malaysia has become an important source for composite and metallic components for the OEMs, led by local champions Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) Sdn Bhd, SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd and UMW Aerospace Sdn Bhd. — Bernama