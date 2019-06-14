Malaysia calls for open investigation into Gulf of Oman attacks

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Malaysia has called for an open, transparent and objective international investigation into yesterday’s attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said Malaysia was deeply concerned at the rapid escalation of tension in the Middle East, which is a vital area of interest for Malaysia and the world.

“These destructive acts on civilian commercial ships are a clear violation of international law, threatens international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce.

“Malaysia urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions in the region,” it said.

Wisma Putra added that Malaysia would support any credible and impartial effort aimed at deescalating the present tensions and resolving the conflicts that currently bedevilled the region.

The Marshal Islands-flagged and Panama-flagged tankers were heading to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia respectively, when the assaults happened.

Media reported that at least one of the tankers that was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz was operated by a Japanese company. — Bernama