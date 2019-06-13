Minister: Four more Orang Asli bodies found, bringing total to eight

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy visits the ‘red zone’ in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 13 — Another four bodies belonging to those from the Batek tribe of the Orang Asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh who were believed to have died from a lung infection, have been found today, taking the total to eight.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said the identities of the newly discovered remains were yet to be determined

He added that the operation which was initiated to track down the bodies of 12 individuals from the community, would continue in the interiors.

“Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency), PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police), the Forensics Unit and others have entered the forest area to identify the points where the bodies were buried.

“The place is quite difficult to enter and boats are required in the more remote areas,” he told reporters at Ladang Aring 10, here.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan had previously confirmed that four bodies were discovered yesterday, and they were identified as Din Hamdan, 18, Safia Papan, 18, Fayah Papan, 19, and Jais Keladi, 55.

Din’s body was found beneath a tree with his bones scattered, while the other three bodies were found placed on specially made platforms on trees and covered with mats.

Earlier, Waytha Moorthy visited several Orang Asli being treated at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru.

Meanwhile, asked whether the Orang Asli who were still in the affected area should be moved elsewhere, he said there was no need to do so as the situation was under control.

“The situation is still under control... and we fear they may not feel comfortable if we relocate them... we do not want to put pressure on them (Orang Asli) and make them run deeper into the jungle,” he said. — Bernama