KL-Seremban bus firms must now offer women-only coaches daily, says transport minister

Loke said the new ruling was the result of a request from women commuters. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that express bus firms travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Seremban, Negri Sembilan must now provide coaches exclusive for women passengers on a daily basis.

He said the new ruling was the result of a request from women commuters, The Star reported on its website today.

“At present, there are three companies providing the service, and we have told them to provide four trips every hour between 5am and 7am for women only.

“This is to allow female passengers who travel to work every morning to do so in comfort,” he was quoted saying when visiting the Terminal 1 bus station in Seremban.

He also said the same four trips hourly catering to women passengers hold true for the evening rush hour between 5pm and 7pm.

According to The Star, roughly 2,000 people commute between KL and the Negri Sembilan capital using express buses during the peak morning rush.

Loke also spoke of the need to upgrade facilities at Seremban’s Terminal 1, which the 41-year-old minister said has existed since his secondary school days.

“It’s time that we look at how to upgrade this terminal so it becomes a modern terminal, in accordance with the times,” Loke told reporters while praising the terminal’s strategic location that made it accessible to users.

Loke said the building manager had briefed him about occasional leaks during rainy weather, before going on to point out that other state capitals featured newer and more modern bus terminals.

The ministry will discuss the matter with the mentri besar, the state government, and the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS), Loke added.

Loke, who is the Seremban MP, said his ministry is looking at ways to get the private sector involved in managing the terminal as most of the more modern examples were privately operated.

“We have a framework where they (the private sector) can receive revenues from bus and car parking.

“They can also attain revenues from online ticketing systems or the Centralised Ticketing System (CTS),” Loke said, adding that this is an incentive for the private sector to invest in the construction and upgrade of the terminal.