NSCMH Medical Centre confirms taking over operations of 11 Mawar branches from today

Among the PHM branches involved are Lukut, Bahau, Rantau, Kuala Pilah, Mantin and Gemas in Negri Sembilan; Sepang and Seri Kembangan in Selangor, Yong Peng, Johor; Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur and Tawau, Sabah. — Screengrab from Google Street View

SEREMBAN, June 11 — NSCMH Medical Centre is taking over the operation of 11 branches of Pusat Haemodialysis Mawar (PHM) effective today, said NSCMH Medical Centre vice-president Datuk Hon Choon Kim.

He said the decision was taken by NSCMH after discussions with Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) to ensure all the dialysis centres operate properly for the well-being of patients.

“NSCMH takes it as a social responsibility since we already have one dialysis centre here and since then, there were some internal problems so we are taking over to help them to continue function and patients can continue to receive dialysis treatment from these centres. Actually helping patients is the main reason for the takeover.

“Employees at PHM are still working at the branches, it is just that we are taking all responsibilities in terms of salaries, medical supplies and so on at all the dialysis centres. We are committed to ensure the dialysis centres proceeded smoothly without any delay and not to give problems to the patients,” he told reporters at a media conference here today.

Among the PHM branches involved are Lukut, Bahau, Rantau, Kuala Pilah, Mantin and Gemas in Negri Sembilan; Sepang and Seri Kembangan in Selangor, Yong Peng, Johor; Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur and Tawau, Sabah.

The chain of PHM is owned by Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) which was established in 1997 and has 13 branches nationwide.

Hon said so far, about 400 patients are getting dialysis treatment from the 11 haemodialysis centres.

He said the remaining two dialysis centres in Sarawak would be taken over by a non-governmental organisation in the state.

“I am happy that we finally come out with this solution and our chairman (Datuk Lee Tian Hock) himself was involved in the discussion but today he is unable to attend the press conference and I representing NSCMH tin making the announcement.

“In fact, they have the licence to operate but some of their licences may have already lapsed but we will continue to apply. We take over and we solve the problem. We will inform State Health Department and Health Ministry, we are taking over,” he said.

On January 15, the Health Ministry cancelled MMC’s licence after it was found to have infringed the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586)

The medical centre was ordered to cease operation by the ministry on February 14 after finding it has failed to comply with the legal requirements in ensuring the premises have the licence to operate.

The issue of licensing faced by MMC followed the resignation of all medical specialists except one nephrologist who is working at the premises on November 5 last year.

On March 20, MMC was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here after pleading guilty to the above charge of operating the private hospital without licence. — Bernama