Ainul Mardhiah in recovery after London surgeons successfully remove mouth tumour

Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin leaves for London, accompanied by her parents Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak and Nurul Erwani Zaidi, at KLIA in Sepang May 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin, diagnosed with Germ Cell Tumour some months ago, was successfully operated at a local hospital in London yesterday.

Trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, whose initiative made it possible to bring Ainul Mardhiah and her parents to London for the operation, said after about five hours of battling in the theatre, the tumour weighing about 200g was successfully removed from the child’s mouth.

“Alhamdulillah, Ainul, you’re a strong baby girl! You could not imagine how anxious I was, whilst in theatre. Such a tiny baby, so delicate, so beautiful — don’t worry baby, everyone is here to help you,” she said on her Instagram account.

Dr Nur Amalina said because it was such a high-risk operation, a lot of preparations were needed to ensure that Ainul Mardhiah would be safe.

“A lot of planning, a lot of scans, a lot of meetings and a lot of patience. The team included surgeons from various specialities including craniofacial, plastics and head and neck consultants led by Prof David Dunway and Mr Juling Ong (craniofacial and paediatric surgeon),” she said.

Dr Nur Amalina said she was very honoured to be part of the surgical team and the baby was currently being monitored post-operatively and stable.

“When I stepped out of the theatre and saw Ainul’s parents, I couldn’t control my emotions. It was mixed feelings, such an emotional journey and an uplifting experience at the same time.

“Ainul, Wani and Safi are like my own family. Let’s pray for Ainul’s recovery. Thank you for all your prayers,” she added.

Earlier, Ainul Mardhiah’s mother, Nurul Erwani Zaidi, 24, through her Instagram’s instastory status expressed gratitude over the smooth treatment and surgery for her child.

“Alhamdulillah, grateful to Allah. Allah’s help is always there. Continue to depend on Allah. Ainul, you’re mama’s strong child. Alhamdulillah all have been made easy. Ainul is stable, get well soon Ainul, later we shall return to Malaysia and meet your friends.”

Nurul Erwani is also thankful to all the doctors involved in treating her daughter.

“Thank you to all the doctors from various fields who cooperated in ensuring that everything turns out well. Grateful, Allah’s plans are the most beautiful.

“Continue to ‘doa’ for Ainul in your prayers each time. Ainul needs our spirit for her to be strong. Thank you all,” she said.

Ainul Mardhiah’s father, Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak also shared his feelings of gratitude on his Facebook page.

Netizens too took the opportunity to express gratitude and happiness over Ainul Mardhiah’s successful operation.

“Alhamdulillah... always waiting for updates from Ainul’s father... couldn’t sleep because thinking of Ainul... hope you get well soon, dear,” responded Hamizah Atikah to Ahmad Safiuddin’s Facebook status.

Rosnisa Yahaya also shared her feelings of gladness and excitement on hearing the good news.

News on Ainul Mardhiah’s condition had gone viral on social media before Dr Nur Amalina and a group of medical specialists in the United Kingdom made preparations to perform the surgery with the treatment cost estimated at over RM1 million. — Bernama