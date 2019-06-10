Zuraida’s press secretary quits on WhatsApp

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has issued a statement this afternoon saying that she had just received Ahmad Soffian’s message, which he sent to the press, on WhatsApp. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s press secretary Ahmad Soffian Mohd Shariff, husband of the ministry’s lawyer who pulled out of the Adib inquest, informed his boss about his resignation on WhatsApp.

Ahmad Soffian sent a message this morning to the ministry’s media group on the social messaging platform about his immediate resignation.

“For everyone’s information, I have sent in my resignation letter today and I will be on holiday for a month,” Ahmad Soffian wrote.

“Mr Ahmad Soffian was a dedicated staff who was always highly committed to his job.

“However, on principle, I respect his decision. But seeing that I’m still overseas for some matters, I will peruse this issue further when I return home,” said the minister from PKR.

Syazlin Mansor — a lawyer representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the family of the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim — recently pulled out during the last stages of the inquest into Adib’s death.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas explained that he had instructed that Syazlin be removed from further representing the ministry and the Fire Department because she frequently contradicted the position of deputy public prosecutors in the inquest.

Thomas also cited the position of Syazlin’s husband, Ahmad Soffian, as Zuraida’s press secretary.