Deputy Minister of Water, Land Natural Resources Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (left) collects water samples at Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government has sequestered an Orang Asli village in Kelantan where at least two residents have died of an undetermined illness.

In a press conference today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said this was to facilitate investigations and prevent the possibility of disease outbreaks.

Medical investigations are still ongoing and the exact reason for the deaths is still unknown, the minister added.

