Singapore ministers visit Johor sultan for Hari Raya

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar hosts Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Foreign Minister Dr Vivien Balakrishnan during their official visit in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar welcomed Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Foreign Minister Dr Vivien Balakrishnan in their official visit in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Istana Bukit Serene here today.

The two ministers from the neighbouring republic were greeted by Sultan Ibrahim and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present to greet them were Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

The guests were hosted for lunch by Sultan Ibrahim and the royal family.

It is a norm for Singapore’s ministers to make a courtesy visit to the Johor Sultan on Hari Raya Aidilfitri as the state and the republic have a special relationship.

Sultan Ibrahim also received Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and the state executive council members earlier today.

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar shakes hands with the public after Aidilfitri prayers at Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor Baru June 5, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

This morning, Sultan Ibrahim performed the Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers with over 1,000 people at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque.

He arrived at 8.30am accompanied by Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his other sons.

His arrival was greeted by Dr Sahruddin Jamal, state executive council members and senior state government officials.

The iconic Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque was reopened after being closed for close to two years following repair and renovation works.