Scores of cars submerged due to flash floods in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — Heavy rain since 2pm caused flash floods in several parts of the city here today, with scores of vehicles submerged in rising waters.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said among the locations affected was the area around the Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital, and several other spots in Tanjung Aru, Lido and Sabah College.

“We received distress calls in several areas and we are now monitoring the situation,” the statement read.

Checks by Bernama found that flash floods had also struck several areas on the outskirts of the city such as Rugading and Telipok.

Meanwhile, the Metrological Department had also issued a weather warning alert with thunderstorms forecast throughout Sabah until 8pm tonight. — Bernama



