In Perak, two company directors guilty of negligence leading to death, injury

IPOH, June 3 — Two directors of different companies pleaded guilty separately at the Session Court here today of negligence leading to death and severe injury.

Teoh Kim Kuan, 46, of Tunas Gemilang TKK Enterprise was charged with negligence in the death of a company worker.

Ng Wai Chew, 51, who represented WIM Automation Jig and Moulding Sdn Bhd was charged over a worker’s loss of his fingers.

Teoh admitted his company had failed to close up or fence off pit holes at a working area, which caused Sajib Ahmmud Dulal, a foreign worker, to fall to his death at a 35-storey apartment block in Sitiawan, Manjung, last December 24.

Separately, Ng admitted to not taking reasonable measures to ensure his workers’ safety, health and welfare of his workers, specifically that of Chan Myae Aung who lost a finger when shifting a mould to a stamping machine at the company’s premises in Kawasan Perindustrian RIMA, Lahat on last August 28.

Teoh’s charge was proffered under Section 10(e) of the Factories and Machinery Act 1967, which relates to the provision of safety and is punishable by a fine of no more than RM50,000 or a maximum prison sentence of one year.

Ng’s charge under Section 15(1) of the Occupation Safety and Health Act 1994, which relates to ensuring the safety of the workers by employers, is punishable by the same maximum fine or no more than two years imprisonment.

Judge S.Indra Nehru set June 18 for sentenced.

Both Teoh and Ng were not represented while Occupation Safety and Health Department prosecuting officer Hanisah Ahmad prosecuted.