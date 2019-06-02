MCMC urged to probe edited picture insulting Mujahid

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa confirmed having lodged a police report on the insulting Facebook post against him. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara (GMPN) Malaysia has urged the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the owner of Facebook account who published an edited picture allegedly insulting the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

GMPN president Razali Zakaria said the Facebook user by the name of ‘Shamshul Faisal Abdul Wahab’ was found to have uploaded the edited picture in which Mujahid appeared to be carrying a ‘kavadi’ during Thaipusam.

“Such an act was malicious and indeed an attempt to incite people or netizens to hate the minister and the government, apart from sparking anger and tension between Muslims and Hindu devotees.

“Hence, we call on the police and the MCMC to act immediately against the owner of the Facebook account by punishing him accordingly,” he told reporters after filing the report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Mujahid, in a post published on his official Facebook page yesterday, confirmed having lodged a police report on the insulting Facebook post against him.

He claimed that the act was clearly aimed at defaming and tarnishing his image. — Bernama