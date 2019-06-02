Free petrol for motorcyclists in Kepong tomorrow, says MP

Motorcyclists in the federal capital will get free petrol refill at the Caltex Petrol Station, Batu 8, Jalan Kepong here from 12 noon to 4pm tomorrow. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Motorcyclists in the federal capital will get free petrol refill at the Caltex Petrol Station, Batu 8, Jalan Kepong here from 12 noon to 4pm tomorrow.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng in a statement today said the programme held in collaboration with Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Kepong branch, is a gesture in appreciation of residents in that area who will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri soon.

Meanwhile, Amanah pro tem chief Datuk Mohd Noor Ali Bakar said the free petrol refill is restricted to motorcycles under 150 cc only.

“This programme is more focused to thank the B40 low-income group for becoming the Kepong community and we hope by giving the free petrol, it would lighten the burden of those returning to the village to celebrate Syawal,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added this programme was a continuation of the success of the free petrol fill programme given to nearly 300 food delivery riders last month. — Bernama