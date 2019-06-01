The ‘balik kampung’ rush continues before Raya

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The “Balik Kampung” rush for the Aidifitri celebration continues, after thousands headed back to their hometowns at the end of the work week yesterday.

The Aidilfitri celebration is midweek next week, on Wednesday and Thursday (June 5 & 6).

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman told Bernama that as at 4.30pm, traffic was very heavy from USJ to Bandar Saujana Putra on the ELITE Highway.

“The situation is the same from Tapah to Gopeng while traffic is slow moving from the Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak (on the North-South Highway,” he said.

However, traffic in either direction on the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was reported to be smooth flowing.

“Just that traffic is slow before the Gombak Toll Plaza and before the Bentong exit (eastbound),” a Malaysian Highway authority a spokesman said.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll free number at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/plustrafik for PLUS’ highways or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama