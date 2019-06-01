Deputy minister: More time for rural community to understand smoking ban

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the move of the Health Ministry to extend the period of education on smoking ban at food premises to December this year, is give more space and opportunity to the people to understand the regulation better. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GOPENG, June 1 — The move of the Health Ministry to extend the period of education on smoking ban at food premises to December this year, is give more space and opportunity to the people to understand the regulation better.

Its Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said some members of the community especially those who live in rural areas and the interior may not know of the regulation.

“From the level of education (rural community), the regulation on smoking ban at food premises is still not widely understood.

“So we are giving more space for us to educate those who still not aware of the regulation,” he told reporters at a media conference at the Gopeng MP Service Centre here today.

Asked on the effectiveness of the ban, Dr Lee who is Gopeng MP said from the feedback received, the ministry found that smokers are generally aware of the ban. — Bernama