Ban on disposable plastics at Selangor govt buildings effective July 1, says state environment chief

Kajang assemblyman Hee Loy Sian speaks during the state assembly meeting in Shah Alam March 25, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — The Selangor government will enforce a campaign to stop the use of single-use plastics at all departments and agencies under the state’s administration from July 1.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said the proposal for the implementation of the campaign was approved by the state government last Wednesday in line with Malaysia’s Roadmap Towards Zero Single-use Plastics 2018-2030.

He said the campaign was aimed at addressing environmental problems, especially due to pollution following the use of single-use plastic products, to create a healthier environment.

“The campaign will be enforced at state government buildings including departments and agencies, such as land and district offices, state statutory bodies, local authorities and subsidiaries under the Selangor government administration.

“This is in line with the state government’s desire to reduce the use of single-use plastics especially plastic and polystyrene bags,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state government through the committee would plan a strategy to promote the practice through communication platforms especially the social media as well as provide infographics and videos to ensure the success of the campaign.

Hee also urged the private sector, schools, places of worship, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other bodies to participate in the campaign and get others to stop the use of disposable plastics to achieve the zero single-use plastics target in the country. — Bernama