Cops nab Seri Kembangan road bully who smashed car windscreen (VIDEO)

A road bully who smashed the windscreen of another vehicle with his motorcycle helmet near Seri Kembangan has been arrested by the police. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Police have arrested the road bully wanted for smashing the windscreen of another vehicle with his motorcycle helmet near Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan on Tuesday.

Serdang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismadi Borhan said the suspect in his early 30s was detained by a police team from the Serdang police headquarters at his workplace around 3pm today.

“A remand order against the suspect will be applied under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code from the court and all investigations are ongoing,” he said in a brief statement here.

Ismadi said the suspect who worked as a factory storage assistant in Balakong, was picked up together with the motorcycle and helmet used during the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was unhappy after being honked at by a Perodua Axia driver near Jalan Kasturi, Seksyen 12.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

A two-minute-and-20-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the driver initially tailing two motorcyclists who can be seen hogging the road.

The driver then overtook both motorcyclists before one of them caught up with her and stopped abruptly in front of her vehicle.

He then swung his motorcycle helmet at the vehicle’s windscreen, shattering it in the process while another motorcyclist looked on.