Penang govt to mark 100th birthday of second CM Dr Lim Chong Eu with book release

Penang Chief Minister Dr Lim Chong Eu arrives for an event in George Town December 20, 1984. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — The Penang government through its think tank, Penang Institute, will launch a book in conjunction with the state’s second chief minister, the late Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu’s centenary birthday celebration.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the launch of the book, titled Lim Chong Eu - From Free Port to Modern Economy: Economic Development and Social Change in Penang, 1969 to 1990, would also coincide with the Penang Development Corporation (PDC)’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“Tun Dr Lim was born a century ago on May 28, 1919, and was one of the most illustrious sons of Penang, elected as the second Penang chief minister in 1969 and for 21 years had brought much development to Penang,” he said in a statement today.

Chow said despite being appointed during the height of mass unemployment situation, Dr Lim had pioneered job-led growth through export-oriented industrialisation of Penang which had created new employment opportunities and upward mobility in the state.

“Half a century later, as Malaysia faces economic challenges as a result of the trade war between United States and China, Penang can take a leaf from the job-led growth strategy pursued by Tun Dr Lim and PDC 50 years ago,” he added. — Bernama