Kit Siang accuses Najib of breaking own law introduced in 2012

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has called for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be investigated for activities “detrimental to parliamentary democracy”, a criminal clause the latter’s Barisan Nasional administration introduced in 2012.

The DAP lawmaker said the offence of activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy, introduced in amendments to Section 124 of the Penal Code in 2012, had been misused against critics and then-Opposition leaders when they sought to protect and advance the cause of parliamentary democracy.

“Ambiga Sreenevasan, Maria Chin, Tony Pua, Rafizi Ramli, Tong Kooi Ong and Khairuddin Abu Hassan were among those who persecuted under this provision,” Lim said in a statement today.

He claimed Najib orchestrated a multi-faceted operation to undermine parliamentary democracy by attacking important principles of democracy in Malaysia including the rule of law, the doctrine of separation of powers, good governance and public integrity.

Lim said Section 124B of the Penal Code carries a penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment for those committing acts detrimental to parliamentary democracy, while Section 124C carries a penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment for those attempting to do so.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also pointed out that Section 124D (1) of the same Act punishes anyone found guilty of “directly or indirectly prints, publicises, sells, issues, circulates or reproduces any document or publication detrimental to parliamentary democracy” with jail up to 15 years.

“Section 124E (1): “Any person who, without lawful excuse, has in his possession any document or publication detrimental to parliamentary democracy or any extract therefrom, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years,” Lim said.

He said it is a clear indication of the delusion by some Opposition leaders who believe and hope there will be a snap general election, even though there are no signs by the Pakatan Harapan government that it will not serve out its full term.

“Will the Opposition oppose the repeal of the criminal offences on “activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy” and will block and sabotage it as in the case of the repeal of the Anti-Fake News Act?” Lim asked.