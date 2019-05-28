In Port Klang, locals allege illegal plastic factories protected by ‘Datuk’

Yeo Bee Yin and Azmizam Zaman Huri are pictured during an enforcement operation of an illegal plastic waste recycling factory in Klang January 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT KLANG, May 28 — Locals are claiming that illegal plastic and tyre recycling factories operating around Kampung Teluk Gong here are ‘protected’ by an influential individual with the title of ‘Datuk’.

Residents in the area were very reluctant to talk about the illegal factories when asked during a check by Bernama.

A resident who only wished to be known as Zambri, 41, a taxi driver, said there were about 50 licensed and unlicensed plastic and tyre recycling factories operating in the area over the years.

“They are protected by an influential individual, not only the residents are very reluctant to get involved in the issue of illegal factories, the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) personnel also do not dare, while ‘abang-abang kawasan’ (thugs) have prevented and harassed the local authority’s personnel from carrying out monitoring,” said Zambri, who is a Port Klang native.

He added that the factories that faced legal action from the authorities also had the nerve to re-operate despite being shut down.

“At the beginning of the year, there was a massive operation carried out by the authorities, but only a week later, the factories were back in operation as usual, and we, the villagers here are forced to risk our health as these factories regularly burn plastic and rubber in the open, in the afternoon and early morning,” he said.

Bernama’s checks found that chemical residues from plastic and tyre recycling activities were discharged into drains until the water turned black and smelly, while drains were found to be connected to the water gate at the nearby fishing jetty.

Meanwhile, Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri expressed his disappointment over the MPK's lack of action in addressing the illegal factories issue in the area.

Azmizam said many unlicensed factories that faced legal action from MPK were found to be re-operating as usual.

“For an example, an illegal plastic recycling plant in Sungai Chandong, Bandar Armada Putra in Pulau Indah is back in operation despite being subjected to legal action by MPK, and it carries open burning activities which pose health risks to the surrounding population, also a factory in Teluk Gong, it is the same, despite action taken by MPK.

“In fact, my checks with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) also found that MPK did not issue any letter for TNB to cut the electricity supply to those illegal plants, TNB is ready to work on this, but it needs to be informed in writing by MPK itself,” he said, adding that it showed that MPK was not serious in its action as any enforcement need to have some follow-up actions to ensure that the illegal factories cease operations.

“The local authority (MPK) needs to take serious action in this regard as this issue has affected the image of the country and the government, it should not just targeting the small fry only but to take action against those sharks too,” he said.

Meanwhile, MPK’s Licensing and Hawkers Department head Azhar Samsudin said as of April, there were nine unlicensed plastic recycling plants that had been ordered to stop operations immediately and to clean up used plastic piles that were in their possession.

“Also in the same period we have identified 41 unlicensed plastic recycling factories operating in Klang, these factories are being monitored and we will take action as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama