Eddin Khoo: My father always emphasised the importance of history

Eddin said his father, the late Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim, believed that building a nation is a continuous process. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The late Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim had always emphasised the importance of history when raising his three children.

Khoo’s eldest son, Eddin, 50, said his father was very fond of history and sports journalism, and did not want his children to remain 'blind' to or disregard national history.

"He always emphasised the historical aspect in everything because if we have no memories, there will be no bright future," he told reporters when met at Nirvana Sungai Besi near here today.

Khoo died of a lung infection at Universiti Malaya Medical Center (PPUM) in Petaling Jaya at 10.13am today. He was 82.

Eddin said his father also believed that building a nation is a continuous process.

He added that his father was friendly and very committed during his 50-year career, with many of his pupils going on to become nation builders.

"But I feel the most important thing is he tried to be a bridge among the various races to create a united country," he said.

The late Khoo, who was born in Kampar, Perak, leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Rathi Khoo, 75, and three children — Eddin, Rubin, 47, and Mavin, 42.

He was also one of the writers who drafted the Rukun Negara after the racial riots in 1969. — Bernama