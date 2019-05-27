PM: Govt writes off RM3.8b state govt debt for rural water supply project

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad speaks during the National Finance Council Meeting 2019 press conference in Putrajaya on May 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 27 — The Federal Government has agreed to write off the loan given to the state government for the rural water supply project on 2001 onward, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

He said the loan was based on the balance that had not been settled on December 31, 2018 with the total amount of RM3.8 billion, which was subject to the state government to finalise the restructuring of water supply by December 31, 2019 at the latest.

For the future, he said the rural water supply project would no longer be financed in the form of soft loan from the federal government but allocated in the form of a grant under regulations of the Rural Development Ministry.

“It is hoped that the implementation of the write-off could speed up the restructuring of the water supply industry and reduce the annual financial burden of the state as well as ensuring that continued benefits could be enjoyed by the people in the long term,” he said at a media conference after chairing the National Financial Council Meeting, here today.

At the same time, Dr Mahathir said the state operating company could focus attention to improving the water supply service quality. — Bernama