Sarawak eyes several location in Kuching as Unesco heritage sites

KUCHING, May 25 — The Sarawak government will be requesting for several locations in Kuching city to be listed as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage sites.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government and Kuching North City Hall will identify historical sites in the state capital to be listed as a world heritage site.

“We will upgrade the Sarawak Cultural Heritage Ordinance. Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (state Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister) is working on it.

“Most probably, we will table the new enactment on heritage at the next Sarawak state legislative assembly sitting, and the law provision has to be amended first,” he told reporters after opening the Gawai Dayak Bazaar in India Street here.

Commenting further, Abang Johari, however, said, there were several conditions that needed to be fulfilled before local experts can study on the matter.

“For example, in Penang, they can declare certain streets as world heritage sites because it has met all the requirements of Unesco,” he added.

Meanwhile, the excitement to celebrate Gawai Dayak and Aidilfitri is gaining its momentum with the launch of the Gawai Raya bazaar, which offers various goods such as clothing, cakes, and decorative items. — Bernama