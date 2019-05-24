Police deny dropping words ‘Allah’, ‘Muhammad’ in logo

The Royal Malaysia Police has denied allegations that it dropped the words Allah and Prophet Muhammad in its logo. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied allegations that it dropped the words Allah and Prophet Muhammad in its logo.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said it had set two guidelines in the use of the logo which came into effect in 2014 under the leadership of Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who was the Inspector-General of Police then.

She said the department had detected a baseless statement claiming the PDRM logo was changed under the new team’s leadership.

“The PDRM logo with the word Allah and Prophet Muhammad can only be used on flags, signboards or materials placed in high positions or places.

“The logo that does not have the word of Allah and the Prophet Muhammad is used in printing matters (leaflets, notices or statements) so that in case the leaflet is seated on, trampled, etc., it does not disrespect or dishonour the Almighty and the prophet,” she said in a statement here today.

Asmawati also hoped those responsible for spreading the false claims on the logo issue would stop doing so as it could cause annoyance and undermine the credibility of PDRM as a security force. — Bernama