Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman is new SPAN CEO

Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) effective May 27. He replaces Datuk Mohd Ridhuan Ismail (pictured), who retired February 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) effective May 27.

SPAN in a statement here today said Ahmad Faizal replaces Datuk Mohd Ridhuan Ismail who retired on February 28.

The appointment letter was signed by Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar. It is a two-year contract that can be renewed at the ministry’s discretion.

Ahmad Faizal, 50, previously had been CEO of several companies including SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd (water operator in Johor) and Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB).

He has extensive experience in administration and business management, and also served in government-linked companies such as Prokhas Sdn Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Berhad.

Ahmad Faizal holds a degree in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Essex, United Kingdom and also studied Advanced Management from Said Business School, Oxford University.

“With his impressive record in previous organisations, the ministry and SPAN are confident that Ahmad Faizal will be able to drive transformation in the water services and sewerage industries in the country,” SPAN said.

Ahmad Faizal is the third individual appointed to lead SPAN after Datuk Teo Yen Hua (March 2007-August 2014) and Mohd Ridhuan Ismail (September 2014-February 2018). — Bernama