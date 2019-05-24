Cops nab main suspect in Perlis mufti car torching incident

In the 5.45am incident on March 22, Mohd Asri's black Honda Accord car was burnt in the engine and left front tyre while the front and back windscreens were smashed. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Dr Maza.com

KANGAR, May 24 ― Police on Tuesday detained a man believed to be the main suspect in the torching of Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin's car in March.

Perlis Police Chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said the 36-year-old suspect was nabbed at his home here.

Police are now looking for a man, known as “Mie Tomoi”, suspected of also being involved in the incident.

“We have in custody five people so far, all of whom are under remand,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Noor Mushar said early investigations revealed that two of the suspects were also involved in assault of Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department Director Dr Hazman Hassan last September.

In the 5.45am incident on March 22, Mohd Asri's black Honda Accord car was burnt in the engine and left front tyre while the front and back windscreens were smashed. ― Bernama