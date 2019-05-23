Three workers hurt after Gombak LRT station car park collapses

General view of the site of the Gombak LRT station car park collapse in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Three construction workers were injured after a multi-storey car park under construction at the Gombak LRT station in Taman Melati collapsed early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department commander M. Murugiah said three victims were trapped when the concrete building measuring 2,500 square feet at a construction site collapsed at around 1.13am.

“We received an emergency call and immediately dispatched a rescue team with 46 fire and rescue personnel,” he said in a statement here.

Fire and rescue personnel carry an injured man from the site of the Gombak LRT station car park collapse in Kuala Lumpur May 23,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Two of the victims were rescued and subsequently sent to the hospital, while the remaining victim under the rubble was rescued at around 7.30am.

Other authorities participating in the rescue operations were the police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Health Ministry and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Murugiah said rescue operations involved the use of tracking dogs to determine if more people were trapped.

Fire and rescue personnel enter the site of the Gombak LRT station car park collapse with tracking dogs in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MORE TO COME