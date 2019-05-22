Penang CM dismisses call to extend public display of reclamation EIA report

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during the launch of the Callme Cab app in George Town May 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — The public display of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) environmental impact assessment (EIA) report will not be extended, state Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

He said this is the second time that the EIA was put on public display.

“I suggest that the public make full use of this second round of public display because we are not planning to extend it,” he said when asked if the state will consider extending the public display period from its current one-month period.

He added that there is more than sufficient time for the public to view and submit feedback on the EIA.

The first PSR EIA was on put on public display for about a month back in June 2017.

The first EIA report was rejected by the Department of Environment last year and a revised EIA was submitted in February this year.

The revised EIA was on public display since April 29 and will end on May 28.

The PSR is a proposed project to create three man-made islands off the southern coast of Penang island covering 4,500 acres.

It is the funding module for the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

The EIA is currently on public display at Level Three on Komtar from 8am to 5pm only on working days.