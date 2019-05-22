Heartfelt condolences pour in for King, Pahang royal family

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pays her last respects to Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at Istana Negara May 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Cabinet ministers and dignitaries expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Pahang royal family over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo expressed his condolences over the passing of Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah this morning.

“My deepest condolences over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah,” he posted the message on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali via his Twitter account, prayed that Almarhum (Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah) to receive husnul khatimah and his soul be blessed by Allah.

“My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the people of Pahang over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah. I pray that Almarhum will receive husnul khatimah and his soul be blessed by Allah,” he said.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu also conveyed his condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Pahang royal family and the people of Pahang.

“May Allah bless his soul and forgive him,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail urged the people to pray for Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

“My deepest condolences over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah, we pray for his soul be blessed by Allah. Al Fatihah,” he said.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh also expressed her condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Pahang royal family and the people of Pahang over the passing of Sultan Ahmad Shah in the month of Ramadan.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also conveyed his condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Pahang royal family and the people of Pahang.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the pious, Al-Fatihah,” Najib said.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang also expressed his condolences over the passing of Sultan Ahmad Shah.

“Let’s pray for his soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” Hadi said.

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said: “Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun... My deepest condolences to the Pahang royal family and the people of Pahang over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mu’adzam Shah. Al Fatihah.”

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50 am today.

The sad news was announced by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail through a media statement here.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and the father of the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama