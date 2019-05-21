Troubled Singapore start-up honestbee to keep going in Malaysia where business is ‘brisk’

Despite ongoing troubles in its home country and regionally which has led the company to freeze and even shut down some of its overseas operations, honestbee Malaysia is going strong here. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Malaysian users of honestbee, the Singapore-based grocery and food delivery start-up, need not fear losing access of the app for the near future.

Despite ongoing troubles in its home country and regionally which has led the company to freeze and even shut down some of its overseas operations, honestbee Malaysia is going strong here.

“We have very loyal customers that continue to be our number one priority. We will continue to sharpen our understanding of their needs to better serve them. Bungkus by honestbee is one such example,” the company said in a statement to Malay Mail’s inquiry.

Last week, Singapore daily Straits Times reported that honestbee planned to fold its food and laundry delivery service in the island republic and that the decision will affect 1,400 restaurant partners and 400 of its riders.

Last month, honestbee announced that it will cut 10 per cent of its global headcount and suspend some of its international operations in the seven countries where it operates apart from Singapore.

It will no longer be servicing Hong Kong and Indonesia. Its Thailand food business will also be closing down and its presence in Japan and the Philippines will be suspended.

Fortunately for the Malaysian market, the problems plaguing honesbee’s other operations including the 10 per cent regional headcount reduction, have no impact here.

The company said its presence in Malaysia, specifically in the Klang Valley, Johor Baru and Penang is becoming stronger with its recently launched Ramadan deals for food items and groceries as well as a Ramadan buffet deals.

It also removed the concierge fee for grocery deliveries.

“Of course, as any start-up, we are still facing different challenges that require quick decisions. Our environment changes rather fast, so even if you have a long term plan, you need to adapt to the market conditions.

“This is done to guarantee the long term success of our company, our partners and our bees. So far last month we grew by double digits and we are looking to optimize our other financial metrics within this period,” it said in the statement.