Pahang teacher conned by firm offering non-existent loans on social media

The teacher was contacted by a representative of the company on May 17, 2019 after leaving her phone number in the comment space. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, May 21 — A female teacher lost RM11,170 within four days after she was duped by a company offering non-existent loans via social media.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, 32, claimed that she was contacted by a representative of the company on May 17 after leaving her phone number in the comment space.

“The victim claimed that the suspect asked her to make various payments in order to get the loan of RM10,000.

“She eventually realised that the money transfers she made amounted to more than the loan she needed, hence she felt cheated,” he told reporters, here, today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim made six money transfer transactions into three different bank accounts, with the last transaction made yesterday morning.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping, or a fine as well for cheating. — Bernama