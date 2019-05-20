Matriculation programme important for racial harmony, says UiTM vice-chancellor

People wave national flags during Merdeka Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2014. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, May 20 — The matriculation programme is important to sustain racial harmony in the country through equal involvement of all races in science, technology and professional fields, said Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Mohd Azraai Kassim.

He said the racial gap in science, technology and professional fields was still significant in which Bumiputeras were still lagging behind.

“For example, in the medical field, according to the Malaysian Medical Council in 2018, there were 24,891 Bumiputeras compared to 48,228 other races.

“According to Board of Engineers Malaysia, there were only 36,024 Bumiputeras compared to 101,478 of other races involved in the professional field in 2017.

“This gap should be bridged,” he said in a statement here today.

He said UiTM urged all parties not to turn the country’s education into a polemic and to follow the harmony and social justice guidelines set out in the Federal Constitution. — Bernama