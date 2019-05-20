Drug tests conducted on all E-Mutiara bus drivers regularly, says executive chairman

E-Mutiara executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail presents zakat contributions at the company headquarters in Kota Baru May 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, May 20 — The E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara) Consortium assured that the 180 bus drivers of the company were free from any abuse of controlled substances, especially drugs.

E-Mutiara executive chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said special tests, including urine tests, were regularly carried out to ensure every driver, aged between 25 to 60 years, was clean and free of all banned substances.

He said E-Mutiara had qualified personnel who were sent to courses at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and “we use the expertise to conduct our own tests in the company”.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting zakat contributions to 271 recipients and attending Iftar Jamaie at the E-Mutiara headquarters here, last night.

Also present were Kelantan Road Transport Department director Mahasan Mustapha and E-Mutiara administration and legal affairs director Naemah Yaacob.

Meanwhile, Che Ibrahim said they may add 20 buses for Ramadan compared to the 15 buses currently available.

“There are now 15 buses operating at night and eight during the day. For the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru peak route, we may add up to five buses,” he said. — Bernama