Police: 39 Malaysians detained in Syria want to come home

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Thirty-nine of the 65 Malaysians detained in Syria on suspicion of being involved in terrorism activities have contacted the police saying they want to come home.

Principal Assistant Director of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism (E8) Division Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said this included 10 male adults, 12 boys and six girls.

“They have contacted us and said they want to return to Malaysia. However, this involves a lot of parties and we need to gather them in one place.

“We believe that this is only a small number of those who want to come back, and the number will increase,” he told reporters when met at the Ramadan break-of-fast organised by the Bukit Aman Special Branch E8 Division here last night.

Ayob Khan said bringing them home involves policies and the decision on the matter will be made by the government.

“They are in three different locations in Syria, including Al-Hasakah and Idlib, and some want to come home because their husbands had died, and for other reasons.

“Some of the detainees contacted us directly and some through intermediaries early this fasting month,” he said.

In October last year, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) brought home a Malaysian woman and her two children, a boy and a girl, who were stranded in Syria, after her husband who was a member of the Islamic State group, was killed in battle.

At the event last night, 122 former militant detainees who were held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) were also present as guests as part of the effort to foster ties between the security forces and them. — Bernama